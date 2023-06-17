Jurin rejects referendum or separation of Thailand's deep South

Thailand's deep South has been facing religious and ethnic strife for decades.

Jurin’s remarks came after a student activist group based in the three southern provinces, known as "Pelajar Bangsa" or a national students movement, organised a vote at a seminar at the faculty of political science, Prince of Songkla University, to separate the deep South provinces of Yala, Pattani, Narathiwat and four districts in Songkhla from Thailand.

The incident ignited outrage in society, with security agencies considering taking legal action against the group.

Jurin, who is also the caretaker deputy prime minister and commerce minister, said that separation or even a referendum on the separation cannot be conducted, citing Section 1 of the current Constitution which says “Thailand is one and indivisible Kingdom”.