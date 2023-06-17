Jurin rejects referendum or separation of Thailand's deep South
Democrat Party caretaker leader Jurin Laksanawisit vowed never to allow a referendum that would allow the separation of Thailand's southern region into an independent state, saying such a move would be against the Constitution.
Thailand's deep South has been facing religious and ethnic strife for decades.
Jurin’s remarks came after a student activist group based in the three southern provinces, known as "Pelajar Bangsa" or a national students movement, organised a vote at a seminar at the faculty of political science, Prince of Songkla University, to separate the deep South provinces of Yala, Pattani, Narathiwat and four districts in Songkhla from Thailand.
The incident ignited outrage in society, with security agencies considering taking legal action against the group.
Jurin, who is also the caretaker deputy prime minister and commerce minister, said that separation or even a referendum on the separation cannot be conducted, citing Section 1 of the current Constitution which says “Thailand is one and indivisible Kingdom”.
He said if such a referendum were held, security authorities must intervene immediately, adding that it would also be against the Referendum Act.
The separation of a state is a big issue that no country, like Thailand, would agree to, he said.
Jurin opposed the idea of the Thai government engaging in talks at the negotiating table with separatist parties, arguing that doing so would mean Thailand would be giving them the same status as the state.
He said that it was vital to distinguish between decentralisation and separation.
Since they already have local elections, like those at the municipal level, the southern provinces already have decentralisation like other cities, he added.