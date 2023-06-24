Pita recovers from Covid-19, promises to report to the Parliament on Tuesday
Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat has recovered from Covid-19 and has promised to report to the Parliament to officially become a member of the House of Representatives on Tuesday.
He posted a photo of him and his daughter, Pipim Limjaroenrat, enjoying a shrimp dinner on Facebook post on Saturday.
He thanked his friends in the Move Forward Party for delivering fried shrimp with tamarind sauce and steamed shrimps with vermicelli, saying both were delicious.
"I would like to invite people to consume shrimp in a bid to increase demand in the Thai shrimp market and help farmers as the price of shrimp is low compared to the cost of raising them," he said.
He also recommended people to taste shrimp at Talay Thai Market in Samut Sakhon, where a festival to boost shrimp consumption is being held until Sunday.
Pita said he has recovered from Covid-19 and promised to report to the Parliament in Bangkok as well as meet supporters in Samut Sakhon and Samut Songkhram on Tuesday.
Despite being vaccinated six times, Pita tested positive for Covid-19 and began self-isolation last week.