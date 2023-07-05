4 years as Move Forward MP makes Pita more than 41 million baht poorer

In an asset statement submitted to the Election Commission (EC) upon leaving office on March 20 this year, Pita’s assets stood at 85.023 million baht and debts at 20.74 million baht.

On June 21, Pita submitted his assets statement to the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) and the agency published its details on Wednesday.

After he was elected on March 25, 2019, Pita informed NACC that his and his wife’s assets stood at 137.79 million baht and debts at 22.95 million.

In that statement, Pita said his personal assets were worth 126.41 million baht, while his wife’s were worth 11.18 million baht.