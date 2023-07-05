4 years as Move Forward MP makes Pita more than 41 million baht poorer
As per Move Forward Party leader and party-list MP Pita Limjaroenrat’s latest asset declaration, he is now 41.38 million baht poorer since he was first elected as MP in 2019.
In an asset statement submitted to the Election Commission (EC) upon leaving office on March 20 this year, Pita’s assets stood at 85.023 million baht and debts at 20.74 million baht.
On June 21, Pita submitted his assets statement to the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) and the agency published its details on Wednesday.
After he was elected on March 25, 2019, Pita informed NACC that his and his wife’s assets stood at 137.79 million baht and debts at 22.95 million.
In that statement, Pita said his personal assets were worth 126.41 million baht, while his wife’s were worth 11.18 million baht.
In the latest declaration, Pita told the NACC that since he and his wife had split up as of December 9, 2019, he did not include her assets in his statement.
Of the 85.024 million baht worth of assets, 1.8 million baht was in cash, 286,045 baht in bank savings, 1.346 million baht in investments, 15 million in loans and 2.14 million baht worth of vehicles.
His debt of 20.74 million baht was broken down to 807,414 baht worth of overdraft and 19.932 million baht as a loan guarantee with UOB Bank on April 14, 2020.