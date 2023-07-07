Democrats unlikely to vote for Pita to be PM, preparing for an opposition role

Ramet said that all 25 Democrat MPs elected on May 14 would likely vote in line with a party resolution made by the new executive board.

The Democrats are scheduled to elect their new executive board this Sunday.

Democrat leader Jurin Laksanawisit stepped down to take responsibility for the party’s disappointing performance at the May 14 general election. The Democrats won fewer than half the 53 seats they won in the March 2019 election.

Ramet said on Friday that after it is elected on Sunday, the party’s new executive board will discuss with its 25 MPs how to vote for the next PM.

A joint session of the House of Representatives and the Senate is scheduled for next Thursday to vote on selecting Thailand’s next prime minister, its 30th.

The Democrat spokesman said that the decision on how to vote would reflect the party’s standpoint as to whether it would join a new government.

“Democrat MPs will not be allowed to vote freely. They have to follow the party’s resolution, which will be made before the vote on the new prime minister,” Ramet said

The party is prepared to be part of the next opposition, he said, adding that the party has been in both government and opposition.

“We can do it all. The meeting will set the political direction that the party will take,” he said, referring to the upcoming discussion between the new executive board and MPs.

