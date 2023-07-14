PM Prayut gets ready for his departure from Government House

Informed sources said on Friday that General Prayut had moved most of his personal belongings back to his home on Monday and only items necessary for his work were left in his office.

“This morning, his staff put his books in four or five cardboard boxes to be transported back to his house,” a source said on Friday.

General Prayut announced his decision to leave politics for good in a statement released on Tuesday. He said that he would resign as a member of the United Thai Nation Party, which had nominated him as one of its two prime ministerial candidates to contest the May 14 general election.

The law calls for the prime minister to serve in a caretaker role until a new officeholder is ready to take up the reins after a swearing-in ceremony before His Majesty the King.

Also on Friday, Government House staff members working for Deputy Premier and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul were spotted moving his personal belongings, including books and decorative items, out of his office in Bunchakan Building.

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan also had his staff move his documents, books and other personal items out of his office in Government House, sources said.