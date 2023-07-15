Fears of violent street protests if Pita fails to become Thailand’s 30th PM
Political observers have aired concerns that protests sparked by Move Forward leader Pita Limjaroenrat’s failure to win enough votes for the PM’s post may turn violent.
Gothom Arya, a lecturer at Mahidol University’s Institute of Human Rights and Peace Studies, said there is a chance that the authorities may use violence to subdue protesters, though he hopes nothing like that happens.
The academic, who previously served on an Election Commission (EC) committee, said the worst-case scenario is that Move Forward either shifts to the opposition bench or is dissolved.
However, he said, all sides should stay calm and senators should vote for Pita as it was the best solution for Thailand in its current political situation.
“I adhere to the principle that senators are the representatives of the people, and are not under anybody’s mandate. Hence, they should make public interest their priority,” he said.
He also warned Move Forward supporters to not be duped by those who have extreme views or seek to incite violence.
As for the legal challenges Pita faces over the 42,000 iTV shares, Gothom said he does not think the case has much merit as iTV has not been a media firm for many years now.
Last Wednesday, the EC called on the Constitutional Court to disqualify Pita over his alleged stake in a media company.
Attakrit Patchimnan, the director of Sanya Dharmasakti Institute for Democracy, believes the current protest may not be as violent as the rallies in the past.
However, he said, if clashes do break out, the economy will be badly affected, especially when it comes to confidence among investors.
He too said that the worst-case scenario was Move Forward getting dissolved due to its moves to amend the lese majeste law.
The Constitutional Court last Wednesday also accepted a case filed against Move Forward for allegedly trying to overthrow the democratic system of government with the King as head of state. The party’s key election promise has been to amend the draconian Article 112 of the Penal Code.
Attakrit said Move Forward’s political path is not going to be an easy one.