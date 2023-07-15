Fears of violent street protests if Pita fails to become Thailand’s 30th PM

Gothom Arya, a lecturer at Mahidol University’s Institute of Human Rights and Peace Studies, said there is a chance that the authorities may use violence to subdue protesters, though he hopes nothing like that happens.

The academic, who previously served on an Election Commission (EC) committee, said the worst-case scenario is that Move Forward either shifts to the opposition bench or is dissolved.

However, he said, all sides should stay calm and senators should vote for Pita as it was the best solution for Thailand in its current political situation.

“I adhere to the principle that senators are the representatives of the people, and are not under anybody’s mandate. Hence, they should make public interest their priority,” he said.

He also warned Move Forward supporters to not be duped by those who have extreme views or seek to incite violence.