Ball in Pheu Thai’s court, says Move Forward ahead of crucial meeting on Tuesday

Speaking online with members at the party’s headquarters on Monday, Move Forward secretary-general Chaithawat Tulathon said that rushing to premature conclusions and pushing the opposition to form a government might not be appropriate.

The Move Forward meeting with members discussed the formation of the government before engaging in negotiations with coalition leaders on Tuesday.

Chaithawat informed the members that the meeting on Tuesday aimed to clarify the issues discussed during the previous meeting held on July 21, after Pheu Thai completes its consultation process. They expect to discuss various proposals and have a dialogue about the strategies for forming a government, including the sensitive issue of proposing an amendment to Article 112.

Chaithawat urged everyone not to jump to premature conclusions about the outcome of the meeting, emphasising that Move Forward would keep an open mind during the discussions.

Clarity is also expected on Tuesday regarding the situation of Pheu Thai Party’s PM candidate obtaining votes from senators.