Transfer of high-ranking officials should stop: Pheu Thai
The caretaker government should put a halt to the transfers of high-ranking officials to enable the incoming government to implement the policies it has promised to the people, Pheu Thai deputy leader Phumtham Wechayachai said on Friday.
He pointed out that the caretaker government has limited duties, such as being unable to approve projects that could affect the new government, and dismissed its claim that the appointments and transfers of officials were due to retirement, pointing out that the fiscal year has not ended and thus bureaucratic mechanisms were still operational.
He added that these bureaucratic mechanisms were integral to the effective implementation of new policies, all of which would play a role in stimulating the economy, helping all groups of business entrepreneurs, and improving the people's quality of life.
The caretaker government's appointment and transfer of high-ranking officials violated the constitution and political etiquette, he said.