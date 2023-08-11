Request to withdraw bail of 2 teenage activists thrown out

Two teenage political activists Tantawan “Tawan” Tuatulanon and Netiporn “Bung” Sanesangkhom were charged with violating the lese majeste laws but were granted bail under the condition that they did not act in any way that would be insulting to the monarchy.

Pathum Wan police requested the Bangkok South Criminal Court to withdraw their bail as they allegedly directed the Thalu Wang group to stage a chaotic protest on Monday outside the Pheu Thai headquarters, where Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai were announcing their decision to form a coalition.