Request to withdraw bail of 2 teenage activists thrown out
Bangkok South Criminal Court on Thursday dismissed a police petition to revoke the temporary bail of two prominent figures of the anti-monarchy Thalu Wang group, who held an unruly demonstration in front of Pheu Thai's headquarters.
Two teenage political activists Tantawan “Tawan” Tuatulanon and Netiporn “Bung” Sanesangkhom were charged with violating the lese majeste laws but were granted bail under the condition that they did not act in any way that would be insulting to the monarchy.
Pathum Wan police requested the Bangkok South Criminal Court to withdraw their bail as they allegedly directed the Thalu Wang group to stage a chaotic protest on Monday outside the Pheu Thai headquarters, where Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai were announcing their decision to form a coalition.
However, the Court determined that the behaviour of the two defendants during the incident, which included throwing shoes, throwing papers, spraying the building, and blocking entrances so that neither party's members could leave, did not breach the bail conditions, which only forbade disrespecting the monarchy, according to the statement released by the court.
The action was to express discontent concerning political issues, the court said.
The statement also indicated that Pheu Thai could exercise its legal options to pursue legal action against the group if the party considers its actions harmful.
Following the unrest, Anutin Charnvirakul, the leader of the Bhujaithai party, complained that the police had “stood idly by” during the protest.
The act of aggression drew much criticism. Certain Move Forward politicians denied any link between the party and the Thalu Wang protesters
Tantawan and Netiporn have consistently campaigned over the issue of the monarchy. Earlier this year, they both engaged in a hunger strike in protest at this matter.