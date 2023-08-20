Thaksin’s daughters pray for his safe return at Bangkok shrine

Pheu Thai PM candidate Paetongtarn Shinawatra, her sister, Pintongta, their husbands and friends visited the shrine together on Sunday morning.

After praying at the shrine, they moved on to pray at the Temple of the Emerald Buddha and also visited the Prasat Phra Thep Bidon throne hall inside the temple compound to pay respect to the statues of previous kings.

Paetongtarn shared photos of her group on Facebook, saying she prayed to sacred objects, Budda images and ancient kings ahead of her 37th birthday on Monday.