Pheu Thai promises to keep its policies alive as it forms coalition
Pheu Thai has officially announced it is forming a coalition with 10 other parties and has secured 314 votes for its PM candidate Srettha Thavisin.
The coalition announced on Monday comprises Pheu Thai (141 MPs), Bhumjaithai (71), Palang Pracharath (40), United Thai Nation (36), Chart Thai Pattana (10), Prachachart (9), Chart Pattana Kla (2), Pheu Thai Ruamphalang (2), Thai Liberal (1), Party of Thai Counties (1) and Plung Sungkom Mai (1).
Pheu Thai dumped election winner Move Forward to form this coalition and has promised to leave the lese majeste law untouched.
Party leader Cholnan Srikaew said Pheu Thai will be allotted nine ministries, followed by four for Bhumjaithai, two each for Palang Pracharath and United Thai Nation, and one each for Chart Thai Pattana and Prachachart.
He added that all parties have agreed to implement Pheu Thai’s policies, such as a digital wallet, 600 baht minimum wage, 25,000 baht salary for new graduates, voluntary military conscription, raising crop price, promoting sustainable peace in the South and cannabis for medical use.
He added that the Constitution will be amended to become more democratic in a bid to prevent corruption.
The coalition parties will be allowed to propose policies that ensure maximum benefit for the people, he added.
Cholnan went on to say that economic issues should be tackled as soon as possible because people are facing economic crises, such as high household debt.
He added that small and medium enterprises have been struggling to survive for a long time now.
“Pheu Thai and its coalition are aware that with this situation, we cannot waste our time or give up on the conflict that has had an impact on the country and the people,” he said.
He added that the coalition has had to speed up work on restoring the economic structure and developing mechanisms for political, economic and social stability.
The coalition will take this opportunity to create love and unity among Thais and bring prosperity back to the country, Cholnan said.
He also asked for the Senate, MPs and other political parties to work towards reducing conflicts and pushing the country towards prosperity and democracy.