Pheu Thai promises to keep its policies alive as it forms coalition

Party leader Cholnan Srikaew said Pheu Thai will be allotted nine ministries, followed by four for Bhumjaithai, two each for Palang Pracharath and United Thai Nation, and one each for Chart Thai Pattana and Prachachart.

He added that all parties have agreed to implement Pheu Thai’s policies, such as a digital wallet, 600 baht minimum wage, 25,000 baht salary for new graduates, voluntary military conscription, raising crop price, promoting sustainable peace in the South and cannabis for medical use.

He added that the Constitution will be amended to become more democratic in a bid to prevent corruption.

The coalition parties will be allowed to propose policies that ensure maximum benefit for the people, he added.