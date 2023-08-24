Padipat to step down as deputy House speaker if Move Forward leads opposition

Padipat was elected to the post while the Move Forward was still leading its failed effort to form a coalition government with the Pheu Thai Party and six other micro parties.

Now that the Move Forward – which won the most MP seats in the May 14 election – has been pushed to the opposition bench by its former ally, Pheu Thai, Move Forward is eligible to lead the opposition because it has the most MPs among opposition parties.

Regulations of the House of Representatives preclude the party that leads the opposition from holding the House speaker and deputy speaker posts.