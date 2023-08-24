Prayut bids farewell to Defence Council, plans ‘some rest’ after leaving office

Prayut allowed group photos to be taken with reporters at the Defence Ministry after the meeting. He joked that he had offered his successor, Srettha Thavisin, “some introduction” about them.

On more than a few occasions, Prayut was famous for showing his temper when confronted with difficult questions from the media.

Earlier in the day, Prayut had met the incoming prime minister at Government House and took Srettha on a tour of the premises, which lasted about an hour.

When asked by reporters what he would do after vacating his office, Prayut said he would “take some rest”.

But before leaving the Defence Ministry in his vehicle, Prayut told the reporters: “I am not going anywhere yet. State officials retire at 60 but I retire at 70.” He did not elaborate.