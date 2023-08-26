Thailand now well ahead of many other developed countries, says Prayut

In a Facebook post on Saturday, Prayut said the “leapfrog” progress during his tenure can serve as a head start for the next government.

“Over the past nine years, Thailand vaulted forward in development. Its progress in many areas is comparable to that of developed countries, and we are ready for an upgrade to become one of the world’s leading countries in the near future,” the post read.

He also thanked all citizens, state officials and people from different sectors for their “sacrifice and patience” during the country’s difficult times to help Thailand rebuild its strength.

“I’m very confident that Thailand will no longer have to start from the beginning if the things we have built are improved further. That way, we can reach the finish line even sooner,” he wrote.