Energy minister assures Parliament of action to control energy prices

Both Houses of Parliament had convened on Monday to hear the new government’s policy statement.

The leader of United Thai Nation Party, who also doubles as a deputy prime minister, told the meeting that energy prices were an urgent item on the government’s agenda as it affected the country’s stability and the people’s livelihood.

As for short-term measures, the ministry would immediately reduce energy prices to alleviate people’s financial burden, he said.

In the long term, the Energy Ministry would revise the price structure of both oil and electricity, said Peerapha, adding that the manufacturing cost, sources of raw materials and pricing mechanism would be reconsidered to ensure suitable prices and services for consumers.

“We are also planning to improve the energy administration nationwide,” he said. “Remote areas will be provided with alternative energy sources to ensure that their economic activities are not interrupted and the people have adequate power for their daily needs.”

“People can rest assured that the government’s focus is on creating fair and suitable energy services and not on boosting the turnover of energy businesses,” he said.