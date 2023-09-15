PM Srettha visiting Chiang Rai and Chiang Mai for wide-ranging talks

Srettha and his entourage left the Don Mueang air force base at 11.15am on a flight to Chiang Rai province’s Mae Fah Luang International Airport. It was the new PM’s first flight on a government plane.

In Chiang Rai, Srettha and the ministers accompanying him, will meet officials at the Mae Sai border checkpoint to discuss border trade and narcotics smuggling.

Later, they are scheduled to meet with representatives from ethnic groups in the northern border province to discuss basic rights for stateless people, including rights to education, medical treatment, and land ownership.

Among the Cabinet members accompanying the prime minister on his northern trip are Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, Deputy Premier and Natural Resources and Environment Minister Patcharawat Wongsuwan, Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Thamanat Prompow, Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit, Digital Economy and Society Minister Prasert Chantararuangthong, Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong, Public Health Minister Cholnan Srikaew, and Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat.



