PM Srettha visiting Chiang Rai and Chiang Mai for wide-ranging talks
Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and several members of his Cabinet flew north on Friday for a two-province tour to discuss local issues with officials and residents of two provinces.
Srettha and his entourage left the Don Mueang air force base at 11.15am on a flight to Chiang Rai province’s Mae Fah Luang International Airport. It was the new PM’s first flight on a government plane.
In Chiang Rai, Srettha and the ministers accompanying him, will meet officials at the Mae Sai border checkpoint to discuss border trade and narcotics smuggling.
Later, they are scheduled to meet with representatives from ethnic groups in the northern border province to discuss basic rights for stateless people, including rights to education, medical treatment, and land ownership.
Among the Cabinet members accompanying the prime minister on his northern trip are Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, Deputy Premier and Natural Resources and Environment Minister Patcharawat Wongsuwan, Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Thamanat Prompow, Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit, Digital Economy and Society Minister Prasert Chantararuangthong, Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong, Public Health Minister Cholnan Srikaew, and Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat.
Srettha, who doubles as the finance minister, and his entourage are scheduled to leave Chiang Rai on Friday evening for Wing 41 military airbase in Chiang Mai province for a two-day working visit on Saturday and Sunday.
In Chiang Mai, they are scheduled to visit a water tunnel in Doi Saket district and discuss water management for agriculture and consumption with local officials.
Srettha and his entourage will also visit the Huai Hong Khrai Royal Development Study Centre in the district. The project, initiated by King Bhumibol Adulyadej, studies models for area and vocational development.
In the northern city, the PM and his team are also scheduled to meet local business operators to discuss their problems and how to encourage young entrepreneurs. The discussions at Chiang Mai University are expected to cover the economy, tourism, transportation, and social and environmental issues.
Srettha and his entourage are also scheduled to meet with executives of Chiang Mai International Airport to discuss adding flights after midnight to cope with increased tourist arrivals.
On Sunday morning, PM Srettha is scheduled to meet with local residents who are expected to be affected by late-night flights to and from Chiang Mai’s airport, at the Mae Hia Municipality Office.
The prime minister and his team will leave Chiang Mai on Sunday and arrive at Bangkok’s military airport around noon.