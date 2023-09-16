Farmers demand fair distribution of land, as Srettha begins Chiang Mai trip

His motorcade drove past some 20 local residents and ethnic villagers from the Northern Peasant Federation. They were holding up placards calling for a government policy that ensures fair distribution of land among poor farmers and villagers.

“Stop stealing land from the poor for rich capitalists”, “Do the poor have any right?”, and “Redistribute power, redistribute land, redistribute assets” read some of the placards.

The PM’s working team later accepted an open letter from the demonstrators.

The motorcade was leaving the Mae Kuang Dam in Doi Saket district, where Srettha and accompanying members of his Cabinet inspected the construction of a water tunnel.

At the dam, the prime minister stopped to chat with a group of fishermen who were gathering their catch of the day from the dam’s reservoir.