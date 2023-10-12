PM Srettha assures Singapore of food security, as he seeks closer ties

Srettha called on his Singaporean counterpart Lee Hsien Loong, and President Tharman Shanmugaratnam at the Istana, the presidential office where state guests are received.

The Thai prime minister discussed with the Singaporean president about closer cooperation between the two countries in areas they have potential, including energy, food, farm products, and finance.

Thailand expected to attract Singaporean investments in data centre operations, the government spokesman said.

“Singapore is Thailand’s good friend and close partner. Thailand will work with Singapore closely to enhance the friendship and partnership in all areas with common interest,” PM Srettha was quoted as saying.

During his meeting with PM Lee, the Thai leader expressed his wish to see expanded cooperation between the two countries on trade and investment, as well as the new economies, such as digital economy and green economy.

Both sides also agreed to strengthen cooperation in the financial sector and on food security, according to the spokesman.

“Thailand is ready to support Singapore’s food security. The prime minister offered to facilitate and promote exports of food and farm products from Thailand,” he said.



