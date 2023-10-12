PM Srettha assures Singapore of food security, as he seeks closer ties
Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin sought closer cooperation with Singapore in many areas during his visit to the southern neighbouring country on Thursday, government spokesman Chai Watcharong said.
Srettha called on his Singaporean counterpart Lee Hsien Loong, and President Tharman Shanmugaratnam at the Istana, the presidential office where state guests are received.
The Thai prime minister discussed with the Singaporean president about closer cooperation between the two countries in areas they have potential, including energy, food, farm products, and finance.
Thailand expected to attract Singaporean investments in data centre operations, the government spokesman said.
“Singapore is Thailand’s good friend and close partner. Thailand will work with Singapore closely to enhance the friendship and partnership in all areas with common interest,” PM Srettha was quoted as saying.
During his meeting with PM Lee, the Thai leader expressed his wish to see expanded cooperation between the two countries on trade and investment, as well as the new economies, such as digital economy and green economy.
Both sides also agreed to strengthen cooperation in the financial sector and on food security, according to the spokesman.
“Thailand is ready to support Singapore’s food security. The prime minister offered to facilitate and promote exports of food and farm products from Thailand,” he said.
Both sides also agreed that their traditional cooperation was still important to both Thailand and Singapore, the spokesman said.
Srettha also invited Lee to visit Thailand “at the first occasion that both sides find convenient”, he said.
In his welcoming speech, the Singaporean prime minister pointed to economic cooperation between the two countries. He cited the successful launch of a cross-border fast payment system involving Thailand’s PromptPay and Singapore’s PayNow in April 2021, which was a first of its kind in the world.
“I look forward to building on this momentum to strengthen energy collaboration with Thailand, which will help unlock Asean’s potential for cross-border renewable energy trade,” PM Lee was quoted by The Business Times as saying.
“Our two countries should also cooperate further in carbon trading, to benefit from green growth opportunities while contributing to the global climate agenda.”
The Singaporean leader was speaking during a lunch that he hosted in honour of PM Srettha, who was making his first official visit to Singapore since he took office in August.
Srettha is on a five-day trip to Hong Kong and three Southeast Asian countries – Brunei, Malaysia, and Singapore.
Singapore and Thailand formally established diplomatic relations in 1965 – the year Singapore became independent – and the two countries launched the Singapore-Thailand Enhanced Economic Relationship in 2002, according to The Business Times.
Singapore was Thailand’s eighth-largest trading partner last year, while Thailand was Singapore’s ninth largest. Bilateral trade increased 23.4 per cent year-on-year to 42.1 billion Singapore dollars (1.12 trillion baht).