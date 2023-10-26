Government told it would be illegal for GSB to lend for digital handout scheme

The answer from the government’s legal advisory agency came in response to questions from the government subcommittee tasked with working out details of the scheme, according to a Government House source familiar with the matter.

The Council of State said that the Government Savings Bank Act, which regulates the state-owned bank’s operations, lists eight areas of banking business that the GSB can be involved in and lending to the government is not one of them.

“The Council of State views that this cannot be done as it is against the law and not in line with the bank’s objectives,” the source said on Thursday.

The scheme, aimed at stimulating the country’s economy, calls for 10,000 baht in digital money to be distributed to all Thais aged 16 and above for them to spend at shops within a 4-kilometre radius of their registered address within a six-month period.

An estimated 560 billion baht in state funding is required for the handout project.

The subcommittee, chaired by Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat, had asked the council whether the scheme could be implemented under three relevant laws – State Fiscal and Financial Disciplines Act, Currency Act, and Government Savings Bank Act.

The council’s answer was that the handout scheme is not against the State Fiscal and Financial Disciplines Act, according to the source.