More Democrats join exodus following election of new leader
Two former Democrat MPs, a former Bangkok councillor and several ordinary party members on Monday announced the termination of their membership in Thailand’s oldest political party.
The resignations are being seen as the possible start to an exodus of Democrat party members who are expected to leave because they cannot accept the new party leader, Chalermchai Sri-on, and his new management.
Monday’s resignations followed the departure of former Democrat leader and former prime minister Abhisit Vejjajiva and former MP Satit Pitutacha on Saturday.
Abhisit announced his resignation as he declared his intention to pull out from the contest for the Democrat leadership on Saturday.
His resignation was followed by that of Satit.
Then on Monday, former MP Sathit Wongnontoey posted on his Facebook wall that he had deliberated for two days before deciding to leave the party.
He said he consulted his team who have worked with him for 28 years, and decided to resign as he believed “the democratic spirit cannot shine” under the new leadership.
Ornanong Kanchanachusak, a former Democrat MP for Bangkok, also announced her resignation on her Facebook page.
She said her “blue blood” was thick and she has never changed party during the 25 years of her political career.
“I can say my blue blood is thick. If you cut me open, you’ll see I bleed in blue,” Ornanong posted.
“I still love this party a lot but today, I have to make a decision that runs against my feelings by resigning as a member of the party I love the most.”
Also on Monday, Suran Chanpithak, a former Bangkok councillor, announced that he had quit as a Democrat member with immediate effect.
Two ordinary but well-known members of the party also announced their resignation from the Democrats on Monday.
One is long-time supporter Kanchannee Walayasewee, who announced she had no faith in the new leader and decided to end her long journey with the Democrats.
Wibul Srisophon, who had lifetime membership after joining the party on December 22 1998, announced that he decided to terminate his membership because the party’s ideology had changed.
Wibul said he could not trust the new Democrat leader after he went back on his word not to accept a post in the party