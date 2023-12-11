More Democrats join exodus following election of new leader

The resignations are being seen as the possible start to an exodus of Democrat party members who are expected to leave because they cannot accept the new party leader, Chalermchai Sri-on, and his new management.

Monday’s resignations followed the departure of former Democrat leader and former prime minister Abhisit Vejjajiva and former MP Satit Pitutacha on Saturday.

Abhisit announced his resignation as he declared his intention to pull out from the contest for the Democrat leadership on Saturday.

His resignation was followed by that of Satit.