Srettha reaffirms his coalition’s stability, rules out Cabinet reshuffle talks

The premier also dismissed rumours of an imminent Cabinet reshuffle, saying he had not proposed any such changes.

“We are already happy. The 314 out of 500 MPs are enough for running the country,” Srettha asserted.

“All Cabinet members are working to the best of their abilities. Their working style may need to be adjusted. We may not agree in all our work, but we have been consulting one another like mature people,” he said.

Responding to queries about the potential inclusion of 25 Democrat MPs, Srettha acknowledged that numerically it might be better, but sharing ministries would bring complications.