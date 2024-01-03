Opposition leader slams 2024 budget, says it does not address actual problems

On Wednesday, the first of the two days allocated for the first reading of the budget bill, Chaithawat said the proposed expenditures under the 2024 budget bill were not planned well and lacked strategy and focus.

He also pointed out that the proposed expenditure was not based on the goals and policies of the government, which Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin announced to Parliament on September 11 last year.

Srettha, who also doubles as finance minister, said the country was in a crisis while announcing the policies.

However, Chaithawat pointed out that funds were only allocated for projects left behind by the previous government, and Srettha’s administration had simply taken them up and attached new goals to them.