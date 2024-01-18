Govt may reconsider land bridge project if investment won’t be worth it

She was responding to questions from opposition MPs regarding the mega-project during a parliamentary meeting.

Manaporn was standing in for Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit, who was accompanying Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin on a trip to Switzerland to persuade foreign investors for the land bridge project.

The land bridge project involves the construction of deep-sea ports in Chumphon and Ranong provinces and railway and highway links between the two ports, connecting the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea.

“The consultancy will look into all aspects in their study on the worthiness of investment in this large project. Prospective investors also will conduct their own feasibility studies. If they find it is not worthwhile, they will not invest. If the study finds the project is impossible, we must review it,” the deputy transport minister said.

She also said that a feasibility study was still underway, particularly involving industries to be included in the project area, adding that the government would disclose details of the study when they were available.

According to the deputy minister, the study was divided into three parts: designs of the two ports, construction of the railway linking both ports, and environmental impact assessment on the planned motorway between Ranong and Chumphon.