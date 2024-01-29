If BOT reduces policy rates, commercial banks will also cut loan rates: minister

Julapun added that the policy rate should be lowered because it would help ease people’s economic hardship, especially since the 2.5% policy rate encourages commercial banks to keep their loan rates high.

“The high loan rates severely affect the people and businesses at a time when the country needs economic stimuli.

“We can see that banks’ interest rates are high, and they enjoy big profits. So, I would like the BOT to consider the people as well. The central bank should not just consider monetary stability, but also take care of the living, otherwise, everybody will die,” Julapun said.