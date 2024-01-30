Varawut tells Praphat to defend himself over accusation of running extortion ring
Chart Thai Pattana Party leader Varawut Silpa-archa said on Tuesday that party secretary-general Praphat Phosuthon walked out of the party meeting after being indirectly implicated in an alleged extortion effort.
Varawut, who holds the Social Development and Human Security portfolio said the party could not clear doubts on behalf of Praphat, and that he will need to do it himself.
Praphat was implicated when a minister with the initial “P”, who was a deputy agriculture minister, was referred to as being behind an extortion ring.
Praphat was deputy minister when Varawut held the Agriculture and Cooperatives portfolio in the Prayut Chan-o-cha government.
The former deputy minister was implicated after prolific petitioner Srisuwan Janya was arrested on Friday for allegedly trying to extort money from Natthakit Khongthip, director-general of the Rice Department.
Natthakit also accused Yoswaris Chuklom and Pimnattha Jiraputthiphak from the United Thai Nation Party of being Srisuwan’s accomplices.
Yoswaris was, meanwhile, heard speaking in an audio clip that the person behind this was a former deputy agriculture minister with a “P” initial.
“The party cannot explain this in detail, only Praphat himself can explain it,” Varawut said.
He added that the Chart Thai Pattana Party always adhered to transparency in its work and focused on tackling people’s grievances.
Varawut added that he has talked to Praphat personally and he insists that he was in no way involved in the alleged extortion efforts.