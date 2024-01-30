Varawut tells Praphat to defend himself over accusation of running extortion ring

The former deputy minister was implicated after prolific petitioner Srisuwan Janya was arrested on Friday for allegedly trying to extort money from Natthakit Khongthip, director-general of the Rice Department.

Natthakit also accused Yoswaris Chuklom and Pimnattha Jiraputthiphak from the United Thai Nation Party of being Srisuwan’s accomplices.

Yoswaris was, meanwhile, heard speaking in an audio clip that the person behind this was a former deputy agriculture minister with a “P” initial.

“The party cannot explain this in detail, only Praphat himself can explain it,” Varawut said.

He added that the Chart Thai Pattana Party always adhered to transparency in its work and focused on tackling people’s grievances.

Varawut added that he has talked to Praphat personally and he insists that he was in no way involved in the alleged extortion efforts.