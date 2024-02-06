Negative inflation enough reason to lower policy rate, PM tells central bank

Hence, Srettha said, there was plenty of room for the BOT to lower its policy rate from 2.5% per annum.

“It has been proven. We agree with the figures, no one has argued that the figures are not real. The figures are clear,” the PM said. “So, please admit that inflation is not an issue. The real problem now is deflation. Therefore, I believe it’s time to lower the policy rate. I want the MPC to ponder this during its meeting [on Wednesday].”

When asked if he saw the BOT’s adamant stance to retain the 2.5% policy rate as an indirect sign of opposition to the 500-billion baht digital wallet scheme, Srettha replied: “The media has to consider this on its own. But I believe the government can work with the central bank … the monetary policy must go hand in hand with the fiscal policy.

“The current inflation rate is still lower than the BOT’s minimal target, so if the policy rate is lowered from 2.5% to 2.25%, there will still be plenty of room for the BOT to play in case of a crisis.”

He said the inflation rate rose because of high demand, but it is now negative because of the lack of demand.

“So, it should be safe to lower the interest rate to spur the economy, isn’t it?” Srettha asked. “We have discussed this. This might just be different opinions [between BOT and the government]. I’m not sure if it's an issue of pride or not, but what’s clear is that the inflation has been negative for four consecutive months.”

On the digital wallet scheme, Srettha said the committee in charge will meet next week without waiting for a formal opinion from the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC). “But I hope the NACC submits its opinion soon,” Srettha said.