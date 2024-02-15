Move Forward challenges minister to name parties ‘backing protesters’
Opposition and Move Forward Party leader Chaithawat Tulathon on Thursday challenged Deputy Interior Minister Chada Chaiseth to reveal the names of MPs’ assistants he claims have provided financial support to Thaluwang activists.
Chaithawat said if Chada had evidence that Move Forward MPs’ assistants had transferred money to Thaluwang activists, he should make it public immediately.
Chada made the claim on Wednesday during a heated debate with Move Forward MPs in the House of Representatives.
The war of words stemmed from a Move Forward motion calling on the government to curb violence between monarchy reformists and royalists.
Move Forward MP Rangsiman Rome showed a photo of Chada with a royalist group he claimed attacked Thaluwang activists at Siam BTS station last Saturday. The activists were campaigning for a halt to preferential treatment for royal motorcades on grounds they cause traffic disruption for the public.
Chada angrily denied he supported violent actions by any group, but said he had information that certain MPs’ assistants had offered financial support to Thaluwang.
On Thursday, Chaithawat called on Chada to name names and prove his accusations.
“Please disclose the names, and provide the facts on any parties that have provided financial support to the youth activists,” Chaithawat said.
“I would like to see information and I’m not worried, he said, referring to Chada’s allegation that certain political parties were using the protesters to shore up their popularity. “Please show the evidence as other parties may be implicated.”
Chaithawat said he would meet with opposition whips later on Thursday to select topics for the opposition’s public forum to explain its actions to the people. Due next month, the forum will include discussion on the worsening PM2.5 air pollution in Bangkok, he added.