Move Forward seeks to revoke post-coup order on govt service selection

Imposed by National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO) that took power after the 2014 coup that toppled Yingluck Shinawatra’s government, the order transferred the power to hold entrance examinations to the central committee to address corruption in the provincial government recruitment process.

The Move Forward-proposed bill, if enacted, would enable local authorities to hold entrance exams by themselves, which they are currently prohibited by the post-coup order, said Move Forward’s list-MP Woraphop Viriyaroj during Wednesday's House debate.

Woraphop believes that the bill would tackle corruption, which he said had remained rampant during the past six years.