OAG puts Thaksin’s lese majeste case on hold until April 10, rejects claims of bias

OAG spokesman Prayut Phetcharakhun said on Monday that the decision to put the case on hold was made by Attorney General Amnat Chetcharoenra after he received a plea for fair treatment from Thaksin.

Prayut said the day Thaksin was released on parole, officials from the Technology Crime Suppression Department met him to say he would not be detained on the lese majeste case as it had not yet been concluded.

The former premier was granted parole on Sunday as he met the criteria of having served a third of his jail term, being above the age of 70 and suffering illnesses.