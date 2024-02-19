OAG puts Thaksin’s lese majeste case on hold until April 10, rejects claims of bias
The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) has given former premier Thaksin Shinawatra a reprieve until April 10, as it believes the lese majeste charges against him need further investigation.
OAG spokesman Prayut Phetcharakhun said on Monday that the decision to put the case on hold was made by Attorney General Amnat Chetcharoenra after he received a plea for fair treatment from Thaksin.
Prayut said the day Thaksin was released on parole, officials from the Technology Crime Suppression Department met him to say he would not be detained on the lese majeste case as it had not yet been concluded.
The former premier was granted parole on Sunday as he met the criteria of having served a third of his jail term, being above the age of 70 and suffering illnesses.
Meanwhile, Prayut said the OAG would make a decision on Thaksin’s future on April 10, and if the former PM can escape indictment, the case will be concluded without the involvement of other bodies. However, there is a possibility that the case will be postponed if the investigation is not complete.
In response to criticism that the OAG is working in favour of Thaksin, Prayut said: “OAG’s reputation for justice is evident. We work in a direction that aligns with the law. Have confidence in the OAG’s decision.”
Thaksin arrived at the OAG on Monday in a wheelchair wearing a soft splint cervical collar and his arm in a sling.
Preecha Sudsanguan, director general of the Office of Litigation, told the media that Thaksin was quite ill and could barely speak.
The former premier did not spend a single day behind bars since his return to Thailand on August 22 last year to serve his prison sentence, which was too reduced from eight years to one year.
Lese majeste charges were filed against Thaksin concerning comments he made in an interview with Korean media in 2015.