Don’t follow party line, stay united to revive economy, Srettha tells vice ministers
Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin met all vice ministers on Wednesday and called on them to be united in supporting the government’s work even though they come from different parties.
Vice ministers are political appointees and are not part of the Cabinet. The government is authorised by the 2003 PM’s Office directive that allows the appointment of up to 30 vice ministers to various Cabinet members.
At the meeting, Srettha said all vice ministers should know each other by now as they are all members of coalition parties, adding that he was willing to work with everyone regardless of which party they hail from.
The premier added that he hoped all vice ministers would devote themselves to helping the government implement short-term measures to try and revive the economy to boost people’s income.
“I hope all of you here will help the government revive the economy and tackle problems from all dimensions,” the premier said. “Please don’t be divided along party lines.”
The prime minister also said he will hold more meetings with the vice minister committee, so they can discuss how they can help one another solve the problems of their ministries.
“I would like all of you to talk to one another, as we will have to continue working together for another three and a half years,” he said.