Don’t follow party line, stay united to revive economy, Srettha tells vice ministers

Vice ministers are political appointees and are not part of the Cabinet. The government is authorised by the 2003 PM’s Office directive that allows the appointment of up to 30 vice ministers to various Cabinet members.

At the meeting, Srettha said all vice ministers should know each other by now as they are all members of coalition parties, adding that he was willing to work with everyone regardless of which party they hail from.

The premier added that he hoped all vice ministers would devote themselves to helping the government implement short-term measures to try and revive the economy to boost people’s income.