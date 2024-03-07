Sutin, Patcharawat attend House meeting after last week’s absence

Sutin put forward the proposal after attending the weekly House meeting on Thursday, anticipating some MPs might submit an interpellation for him to clarify his ministerial duty but no question was raised.

Last week, Sutin and Natural Resources and Environment Minister Patcharawat Wongsuwan were criticised by opposition MPs and coalition whips for not showing up to answer the opposition’s questions in the House.

The two claimed they were busy with their ministerial duties but the opposition alleged that they anticipated not being able to answer the questions so skipped the House meeting.