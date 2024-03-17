Most Thais back opposition's move general debate against govt: NIDA poll
The majority of Thais believe that the opposition's move to seek a general debate against the government should not destabilise governance, according to a recent survey.
The coalition and opposition whips have agreed for the general debate against the government to take place on April 3 and 4 for a total of 30 hours.
The motion alleges the government has failed during the past six months to deliver what it had promised to citizens during the election campaign and in its policy statement.
However, this debate does not constitute a threat to the survival of the government as it will not end in a no-confidence vote.
The survey was carried out by the National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA) among 1,310 respondents at least 18 years old, sampled nationwide on March 7-8. The results were announced on Sunday.
On the opposition's decision not to file a no-confidence motion (multiple choice):
- 32.75%: Government should be allowed to manage the budget for fiscal year 2024
- 23.74%: It is not a time to defeat the government, as it has had only six months to run the country
- 23.51%: Opposition does not have sufficient data to defeat the government
- 11.91%: Opposition wants to compromise the government's position
- 5.42%: Opposition wants to join the coalition with the government
- 5.34%: Opposition focuses too much on the abolition of lese-majeste law
- 4.05%: Government has not shown any weak points in its administration
- 3.05%: Opposition has failed to perform its duties
- 11.53%: No comment
Speaking of the opposition's move to call for the general debate:
- 38.09%: Agree with opposition's move
- 28.24%: Opposition should not seek any debate for now
- 26.72%: Opposition should bring a no-confidence debate against the government
- 6.95%: No comment
Are you satisfied with the opposition:
- 36.49%: Moderately satisfied
- 28.39%: Satisfied
- 20.84%: Moderately dissatisfied
- 10.84%: Not satisfied
- 3.44%: No comment
Speaking of the move by first deputy House speaker Padipat Suntiphada to call for 31 financial-related draft acts under the government's consideration on March 1 (multiple choice):
- 27.25%: Agreed with Padipat's move, but he should not disturb the government
- 25.19%: Agreed
- 22.06%: Disagreed
- 12.44%: Padipat's move aims to benefit the people
- 9.92%: It is his duty
- 8.85%: Padipat's move shows lack of manners
- 8.63%: It disturbs the government
- 6.03%: It aims to draw people's attention
- 3.36%: The move is in line with the government process
- 9.92%: No comment