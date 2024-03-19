Move Forward to attack inflated govt projects in second reading

Pakornwut Udompipatskul, a Move Forward party-list MP and the chief opposition whip, said the party would assign its MPs on the special House committee that is vetting the bill to take charge of the debate during the second reading.

Pakornwut said Move Forward MPs would focus on projects that they have found to not be worth the money assigned in the budget, mostly because of inflated prices.

As well, some of the proposed projects were found to lack transparency, especially those of the Defence Ministry, he added.