Teen political activist steps out of limelight as her mentor continues hunger strike in jail

The 15-year-old said she would stay at home and pursue her passion in music while continuing her academic studies under the informal education system.

Thanalop was the youngest-ever person to be slapped with lese majeste charges under Section 112 of the Criminal Code for participating in anti-monarchy campaigns. The draconian law lands violators in prison for three to 15 years.

In June 2023, Triam Udom Suksa Phatthanakan School in Bangkok expelled Thanalop, claiming she had failed to submit documents required for students to move up to Mathayom 4 (Grade 10) within the deadline.

Back then Thanalop was under the guardianship of Netiporn “Bung” Sanesangkhom, a 27-year-old activist of the anti-monarchy group “Thalu Wang”.

Netiporn is currently behind bars for allegedly violating a court order related to her bail in a lese majeste case and has been on hunger strike since January 10.

Thanalop’s post on Saturday was met with goodbyes and supportive messages from netizens. One user thanked the young girl for sharing political messages with the public and “opening their eyes” in many ways, while another wished her luck and success in life.

“It’s good to have an interest in politics, but your life is more important,” said another netizen after applauding Thanalop for her bravery.