Thailand woos big spenders from Europe, Americas to meet 1.5-tr baht revenue target

Siripakorn Chaewsamoot, Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT)’s deputy governor for marketing – Europe, Africa, the Americas and Middle East, said on Thursday that he expects more tourists from Europe and the Americas to arrive in Thailand during the winter months.

“We expect to see more tourists from these markets in the last two months of this year, who will help match our goal of up to 1.5 trillion baht in tourism revenue in 2022. TAT is confident this is achievable,” he said.

Siripakorn added that though the Covid-19 situation is improving worldwide, Europe and the Americas are not without problems.

“The biggest challenge for long-distance markets is that they rely on long-haul or connecting flights, some of which have not returned to pre-Covid levels,” he said.

Besides, he said, airlines are also raising the prices of long-haul flights due to the rising cost of fuel and to make up for the losses made during the Covid-19 shutdown.