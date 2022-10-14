October’s 2 long weekends will give profitable start to Thailand’s high season, says TAT

Thapanee Kiatphaiboon, TAT deputy governor for the domestic market, said on Friday that this month will see more tourism activities during the October 13-16 and 22-24 long weekends. Plus, she said, October marks the end of the rainy season and the arrival of the cool season.

“It’s also the start of Thailand’s high season,” Thapanee said.

TAT has organised several tourism promotional activities, especially in the North and Northeast, she said, adding that some 3.16 million people are expected to travel this month and up to 12.9 billion baht should change hands.