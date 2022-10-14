October’s 2 long weekends will give profitable start to Thailand’s high season, says TAT
The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) believes the two long weekends in October will generate about 13 billion baht in revenue from over 3.1 million tourists/visits.
Thapanee Kiatphaiboon, TAT deputy governor for the domestic market, said on Friday that this month will see more tourism activities during the October 13-16 and 22-24 long weekends. Plus, she said, October marks the end of the rainy season and the arrival of the cool season.
“It’s also the start of Thailand’s high season,” Thapanee said.
TAT has organised several tourism promotional activities, especially in the North and Northeast, she said, adding that some 3.16 million people are expected to travel this month and up to 12.9 billion baht should change hands.
Thapanee added that flooding in many provinces will not have a direct impact on tourism, though some roads to tourist destinations and old city areas may be affected.
“With temperatures cooling, more people have started travelling to the North and Northeast,” she added.
TAT reported a hotel occupancy rate of between 41 and 57 per cent in different regions of the country this month. This can be broken down to 41.2 per cent for the South, 48.2 per cent for the East, 46.2 per cent for the North, 48.4 per cent for the Central region, and 56.9 per cent for the Northeast.