Not fake news: National parks RV parking fee doubled to 200 baht

Although the fee doubled in June, many travellers are still unaware of the hike as several national parks remain closed because of Covid-19 or annual rehabilitation.

The anti-fake news centre cited new RV parking fees issued on June 7 by the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation:

- Vehicle with side pop-up roof or similar: 200 baht per vehicle per night (up from 100 baht)

- Non-tow RV: 300 baht per night (unchanged)

- Tow-type RV: 600 baht per night (unchanged)

The centre said travellers could phone the department at (02) 561 0777 for more information before planning their trip.

News of the price rise began circulating on social media during the long weekend for King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great Memorial Day (October 13-16) when many people planned to visit national parks, prompting suspicions that the hike was fake news.

National parks should be busy again this coming weekend, after Monday (October 24) was announced as a compensation holiday for Sunday’s King Chulalongkorn Memorial Day.