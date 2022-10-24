TAT floats spectacular Loy Krathong plan for 6 provinces

Loy Krathong, also known as the “festival of lights”, is celebrated across Thailand and nearby countries on the full moon of the 12th month of the Lunar calendar. This year the date falls on November 8. Devout Buddhists usually “float” away their sins and seek blessings from the Goddess of Water, Phra Mae Khongkha, on the day.

“This will also give tourists a chance to experience cultural traditions unique to each province,” the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) said on Monday.