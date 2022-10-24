TAT floats spectacular Loy Krathong plan for 6 provinces
Thailand’s Loy Krathong festival this year promises to be particularly spectacular in at least six provinces, complete with cultural activities, performances and shopping bargains.
TAT is organising the extravaganzas in:
• Bangkok: November 6 to 8, Santichaiprakarn Park, Phra Nakhon
• Sukhothai: October 29 to November 8, Sukhothai Historical Park, Muang district
• Tak: November 5 to 8, Rim Sai Than Lan Krathong Sai near Rattanakosin Memorial Bridge, Muang district
• Chiang Mai: November 7 to 9, Chiang Mai Old City Moat and Chiang Mai Municipality, Muang Chiang Mai district
• Roi-Et: November 7 to 8, Somdet Phra Srinagarindra Park and Phlan Chai Lake, Muang district
• Samut Songkhram: November 5 to 8, King Rama II Memorial Park and Wat Phummarin Kudi Thong, Amphawa district
Loy Krathong, also known as the “festival of lights”, is celebrated across Thailand and nearby countries on the full moon of the 12th month of the Lunar calendar. This year the date falls on November 8. Devout Buddhists usually “float” away their sins and seek blessings from the Goddess of Water, Phra Mae Khongkha, on the day.
“This will also give tourists a chance to experience cultural traditions unique to each province,” the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) said on Monday.
For more information, call the TAT Contact Centre at 1672 or visit www.thailandfestival.org.