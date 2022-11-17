Blue, Purple Line operator organises free tour of temples, palace in Thonburi
The operator of MRT’s Blue and Purple Line trains will next month run a free tour of historical places around a station on the Thonburi side.
Bangkok Expressway and Metro (BEM) will organise its fifth “Happy Journey with BEM” on December 9.
The trip will take registered MRT users on a tour of temples and King Taksin’s palace in remembrance of King Taksin’s major achievements.
The BEM said the trip would be led by special guest Pramin Kruethong, a historical academic who wrote a book on the ancient Thonburi capital.
Pramin will play the role of special tour guide in helping travellers observe the beauty of the palace, which was built with a mix of Thai and Chinese architecture. The trip would then move on to the Temple of Dawn, which is regarded as the temple of the Thonburi capital. The tour would continue to Wat Hong Rattanaram, with Pramin explaining to the visitors how and why the temple was important during the Thonburi era of King Taksin.
The BEM said the tour would conclude with a special dinner of popular local dishes.
Those who are interested in participating in the free trip can register via the MRT Facebook page or MRT Bangkok Metro from now to the end of the month.
You can also call 02-624-5200 or visit the www.bemplc.co.th website for more information.