Blue, Purple Line operator organises free tour of temples, palace in Thonburi

The BEM said the trip would be led by special guest Pramin Kruethong, a historical academic who wrote a book on the ancient Thonburi capital.

Pramin will play the role of special tour guide in helping travellers observe the beauty of the palace, which was built with a mix of Thai and Chinese architecture. The trip would then move on to the Temple of Dawn, which is regarded as the temple of the Thonburi capital. The tour would continue to Wat Hong Rattanaram, with Pramin explaining to the visitors how and why the temple was important during the Thonburi era of King Taksin.