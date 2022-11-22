Tourists venturing deep into Thai Buddhism as famed cave temple reopens

Wat Tham Talot was founded deep in the belly of the mountainside in 1676 during the Ayutthaya period.

Today it serves the Mahayana worshippers of Saba Yoi district, Songkhla, as well as being a tourist destination where nature blends with Buddhism in elemental harmony.

Visitors are confronted at the entrance by the fearsome glare of a green giant.

Thao Wessuwan is one of Thao Chatulokaban, or Four Guardians of the World who protect Buddhism and its spiritual secrets.