Thailand tops online search list for Lunar New Year travel: Sojern

Thailand moved from second to first place this year, accounting for 27% of all travel searches in the Asia Pacific region for the upcoming Chinese New Year holiday, China-based Sojern said.

Thailand was followed by Japan (19%) and Singapore (18%) – which fell from first to third place – the Philippines (10%), and Malaysia (8%).

In terms of cities and resorts, Bangkok accounted for 22% of all searches. It was followed by Tokyo (15%), Manila (9%), Phuket (7%) and Taiwan (7%), according to Sojern.