Thailand tops online search list for Lunar New Year travel: Sojern
Thailand topped the destination list for online flight searches for travel in the region during the Lunar New Year, a company that focuses on digital marketing for the travel industry said.
Thailand moved from second to first place this year, accounting for 27% of all travel searches in the Asia Pacific region for the upcoming Chinese New Year holiday, China-based Sojern said.
Thailand was followed by Japan (19%) and Singapore (18%) – which fell from first to third place – the Philippines (10%), and Malaysia (8%).
In terms of cities and resorts, Bangkok accounted for 22% of all searches. It was followed by Tokyo (15%), Manila (9%), Phuket (7%) and Taiwan (7%), according to Sojern.
In terms of flight bookings, the top two countries of origin for travel to or within the region for Chinese New Year are Singapore (16%) and the United States (12%), Sojern said, adding that the strong US dollar was likely a factor making travel to the region popular with US tourists. Thailand (9%), Taiwan (8%), and Japan (7%) took the third to fifth spots on Sojern’s list.
Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said on Sunday that Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha was overjoyed that Thailand, according to Sojern, received the most attention from tourists in terms of flight searches.
Anucha said the government expected a surge of tourists from China and other countries to visit the Asia-Pacific region during the Lunar New Year holiday, and that this would help revive the tourism industry this year.
“The prime minister is happy that the government’s measures [to promote tourism] have become successful. The reputation and image of Thailand also creates confidence among foreign tourists, helping Thailand to retain its top spots among foreign tourists in all seasons,” Anucha said.
“The prime minister would like to thank all state and private agencies for holding interesting activities to attract tourists and help make Thailand a hotspot,” he said.
The spokesman added that Prayut has instructed all relevant government agencies to prepare to welcome foreign tourists during the Lunar New Year and ensure their safety.