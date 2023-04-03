‘Explosions’ in Pathum Thani as Mon groups compete for best guided missile
Sunday was a noisy day in Pathum Thani’s Sam Khok district as ethnic Mon communities got together to find out which of their cable-guided rockets was the best.
Up for the challenge were 12 rockets made by 12 Mon groups from Pathum Thani and nearby provinces.
The rockets, fashioned from 1-2 metre logs packed with gunpowder, are called “look noo” or baby mice for the screeching sound they make while travelling down the cable. The aim is for the rockets to hit a crematorium at the end of the cable, and the winner is the one that hits the top of the makeshift structure. The so-called crematorium is “fired” to symbolically set alight the body of respected late Mon monks.
Though traditionally these competitions are held in honour of Mon monks, the Pathum Thani provincial administration organisation has been holding the event for the past 14 years to preserve the tradition.
This year’s competition was presided over by Pathum Thani administration chief Pol Lt-General Kamronwit Thupkrachang, who said this tradition is more than 500 years old.