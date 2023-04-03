‘Explosions’ in Pathum Thani as Mon groups compete for best guided missile

Up for the challenge were 12 rockets made by 12 Mon groups from Pathum Thani and nearby provinces.

The rockets, fashioned from 1-2 metre logs packed with gunpowder, are called “look noo” or baby mice for the screeching sound they make while travelling down the cable. The aim is for the rockets to hit a crematorium at the end of the cable, and the winner is the one that hits the top of the makeshift structure. The so-called crematorium is “fired” to symbolically set alight the body of respected late Mon monks.