'Strong momentum among Airbnb guests' to travel within Southeast Asia

The trends were visible in new internal data from Airbnb. The number of nights booked on the Airbnb platform in the region more than doubled in 2022, compared to 2020.

While the number of bookings has not yet returned to the 2019 pre-pandemic levels, Blecharczyk believes this is an encouraging sign of the region's continued recovery.

According to Airbnb internal data, small group travel among family members and cousins is gaining traction, as many travellers see travel as a way to reconnect with their loved ones.

He pointed out that group travel in Southeast Asia had more than tripled year on year in 2022. Family travel via the platform increased by 60% in 2022 compared to the pre-pandemic period, with more families booking Airbnb stays for their value and space.

Meanwhile, solo travel is growing in popularity. Airbnb discovered that lone travellers in Southeast Asia had increased by more than 2.6 times over the previous year.

In addition, many visitors to the region are staying longer and engaging more deeply with local communities. According to Airbnb data, long-term stays of more than 28 days in the region increased by more than 2.5 times year on year in 2022.

This longer-stay trend coincides with Trip.com's 2023 travel trend report, which revealed that Chinese visitors to Southeast Asia, including Thailand, tended to stay longer and focus more on deeply engaging in local communities in order to have quality time.