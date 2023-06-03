Tourism dept eyes tour wholesalers to tackle abandoned, grey operations

The newly established Type 5 category covers companies that sell tours to travel agencies and provides tours within and outside Thailand.

To be eligible, the large-scale tour firms or “wholesalers” should have at least two years experience in taking Thai travellers overseas. The companies should also be capable of covering the registration fees of about 2 million baht.

Siriwan Pornlertwiwat, the department’s specialist on tour operators and guides, said the agency aims to bring major tour operators into the system. This way, if there are problems, those responsible can be held accountable, she said.