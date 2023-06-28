Unfazed by challenges, TAT targets 5m Chinese tourists this year

However, there are challenges that need to be addressed to achieve these targets.

One of the biggest challenges is the competition posed by other countries popular with Chinese travellers, as well as the recovery of the aviation industry.

Flight availability to and from Thailand is still insufficient to meet the market demands, which has led some Chinese tour groups to change their destinations and explore other countries instead.

After China reopened its borders on January 8, Thailand has felt an impact on the tourism industry.

Sisdivachr Cheewarattanaporn, president of the Association of Thai Travel Agents (ATTA), said the aim should be to focus on the third quarter (July-September), as it coincides with summer vacations in China.

However, he voiced concerns about whether Thailand will actually get to see as many as 2 million Chinese tourists during that period. The first half of the year has only seen slightly more than a million visitors from China.

He also said that selling trips to Chinese tour groups is not as easy as it was before the Covid-19 pandemic. This is because Chinese tourists now prefer to travel independently. Currently, up to 90% of Chinese tourists entering Thailand are Free Independent Travellers (FIT), while the market for Chinese tour groups accounts for only 10%.

Hence, tour companies need to adapt to this change and adjust their marketing strategies, he said.