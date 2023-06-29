background-defaultbackground-default
FRIDAY, June 30, 2023
Thai tourism agency adds a new tune to celebrate 25 hidden gems

THURSDAY, June 29, 2023
Tammy Tameryn Somhar
Tammy Tameryn Somhar

The constantly innovative Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) debuted a new tune for travel at a Bangkok cinema on Tuesday, following a month-long nationwide campaign to identify 25 new sites to visit.

The marketing campaign used websites that allowed people to vote on “unseen travel chapters” nationwide from May 22 to June 18.

More than 1 million people visited the websites and 547,710 votes were received.

The five sites in five regions that received the most votes made the list of the "Unseen New Chapters 2024" and were highlighted in the “Unseen Music Vacation" video screened at the cinema.

TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn

TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn explained that the voting competition was combined with music marketing to raise the profile of the 25 sites, and expand domestic tourism.

Governors from the 25 provinces where the sites are located are also promoting the sites using the song by Ink-Waruntorn Paonil as well as the accompanying video.

Ink-Waruntorn Paonil

The “25 Unseen New Chapters” will become new tourist attractions, stimulate domestic tourism, and ensure more money reaches local communities, Yuthasak said.

Revenue spent on domestic travel is forecast to reach 880 billion baht in 2023. Thai tourism agency adds a new tune to celebrate 25 hidden gems

The 25 new tourism sites are (by region):

Northern region

Tad Yai Waterfall, Nam Nao District, Phetchabun Province

"Phasan", a symbolic building on the Chao Phraya River, Muang District, Nakhon Sawan Province

Wat Phra That Doi Phra Chan, Mae Tha District, Lampang Province

Wat Phra That Hariphunchai, Muang District, Lamphun Province

Phuttha Sathan Chetawan Cave, Na Noi District, Nan Province.

Central region

Manasikarn, Kaeng Khoi District, Saraburi Province

Bo Cave, Ban Khiri Wong, Khao Yoi District, Phetchaburi Province

Three Dimensions Tunnel, Thong Pha Phum District, Kanchanaburi Province

Phu Pha Rad of Ratchaburi Muang Ratchaburi District, Ratchaburi Province

Wat Thang Sai, Bang Saphan District, Prachuap Khiri Khan Province

Northeastern region

Mo Hin Khao, Muang District, Chaiyaphum Province

Phu Bo Bit Forest Park, Mueang Loei District, Loei Province

Pha Phaya Kupri, Phu Sing District, Sisaket Province

Ban Prang Nakhon Community, Ya Mo Kingdom, Kong District, Nakhon Ratchasima Province

Wat Buddhawanaram (Wat Pa Wang Nam Yen), Mueang Maha Sarakham District, Maha Sarakham Province.

Eastern region

Koh Si Chang, Koh Si Chang District, Chonburi Province

Wat Maneewong, Mueang Nakhon Nayok District, Nakhon Nayok Province

Wat Hong Thong, Bang Pakong District, Chachoengsao Province

Wat Tham Khao Pratun, Khao Chamao District, Rayong Province

Khao Siwa Cave, Khlong Hat District, Sa Kaeo Province.

Southern region

Khao Na Nai Luang National Park, Phanom District, Surat Thani Province

Mu Koh Kam, Kapoe District, Ranong Province

Koh Kaeo Phitsadan Monastery, Muang District, Phuket Province

Hin Phap Pha, Khanom District, Nakhon Si Thammarat Province

Koh Tarutao, Mueang Satun District, Satun Province.

For more information about the new travel destinations visit: www.tourismthailand.org/unseennewchapters 

 

