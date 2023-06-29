New federation aims to revitalise Thai tourism industry

Marisa said the new federation would give its members a powerful negotiating position from which to discuss their needs with the new government.

"The hotel business is still struggling. We are still in debt, and rising interest rates have made it harder for us to get out of this crisis," she said.

She also said the Move Forward Party's pledge to raise the daily wage to 450 baht was unaffordable for hotels.

Chaiyapruk called for the next government to simplify the visa system for tourists.

“Travelers now have different expectations for their journeys, [they are] seeking more privacy, safety, and well-being, all combined in a single package," he said.

Wasuchet said he was concerned that the industry would suffer greatly if the number of Chinese tourists fell, and said they had yet to return in large numbers.

He called for new, more reasonable regulations as well as financial support for the industry.

Wasphol said the tourism industry is facing a labour shortage,

"We usually use tour guides for 10% of tourists," he said. Previously, 30,000 Chinese tourists visited Thailand every day, which meant we needed 3,000 tour guides every day, but now we are facing a shortage of tour guides and other workers in the industry, he explained.

The formation of FETTA represents a concerted effort to address the challenges faced by the Thai tourism industry, members said. Its primary goals include enhancing competitiveness, working closely with the new government to meet the sector's requirements, and revitalising the industry with sustainable growth strategies, they said.