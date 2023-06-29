New federation aims to revitalise Thai tourism industry
Seven tourism associations have banded together to form the Federation of Thai Tourist Associations (FETTA) to improve the industry and increase their negotiating power with the next government.
Presidents of the seven associations held a signing ceremony for the new federation on Wednesday at the Sukosol Hotel in Bangkok:
- Sisdivachr Cheewarattanaporn, President of the Thai Tourism Association,
- Marisa Sukosol Nunbhakdi, President of the Thai Hotels Association,
- Chaiyapruk Thongkam, President of the Association of Domestic Tourism Business,
- Charoen Wangananont, President of the Thai Travel Agents Association,
-Wasuchet Sophonsathien, President of the Association,
- Wasphol Atthaphonthanaset, President of the Professional Tour Guide Association of Thailand, and
- Kantapong Thananuengroj, President of the Thai Tourism Promotion Association.
Members of the new federation said it was undeniable that the tourism industry had not yet fully recovered from the pandemic. Moreover, the national bank’s policy of raising its policy rate had resulted in higher interest rates on loans and this is sabotaging the recovery of the tourism industry, they said.
"It is a competition where the faster fish eats the slower fish. The world has changed after the Covid-19 pandemic, and with it, the behaviour of tourists has also transformed," said Sisdivachr.
"The seven groups joined forces to simplify their operations, combine their advantages and prepare for any unforeseen future events," he added.
Sisdivachr urged the incoming government to work hard for travel organisations by adding more domestic flights to stimulate the economy and launching fresh tourist destinations in the global market.
Marisa said the new federation would give its members a powerful negotiating position from which to discuss their needs with the new government.
"The hotel business is still struggling. We are still in debt, and rising interest rates have made it harder for us to get out of this crisis," she said.
She also said the Move Forward Party's pledge to raise the daily wage to 450 baht was unaffordable for hotels.
Chaiyapruk called for the next government to simplify the visa system for tourists.
“Travelers now have different expectations for their journeys, [they are] seeking more privacy, safety, and well-being, all combined in a single package," he said.
Wasuchet said he was concerned that the industry would suffer greatly if the number of Chinese tourists fell, and said they had yet to return in large numbers.
He called for new, more reasonable regulations as well as financial support for the industry.
Wasphol said the tourism industry is facing a labour shortage,
"We usually use tour guides for 10% of tourists," he said. Previously, 30,000 Chinese tourists visited Thailand every day, which meant we needed 3,000 tour guides every day, but now we are facing a shortage of tour guides and other workers in the industry, he explained.
The formation of FETTA represents a concerted effort to address the challenges faced by the Thai tourism industry, members said. Its primary goals include enhancing competitiveness, working closely with the new government to meet the sector's requirements, and revitalising the industry with sustainable growth strategies, they said.