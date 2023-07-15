Tourist agencies advised to adapt to changing needs of tourists
With tourists opting for trips that offer them new experiences or are meaningful, businesses and service providers should also adapt themselves to meet the demand, a webinar heard.
This topic came up at the “New Age of Tourism: How to Ride the New Wave” webinar hosted on Friday by Bangkok Bank and PermataBank.
The online seminar’s aim was to share insights into operating tourism businesses in Southeast Asia, as well as to discuss emerging trends, issues and opportunities.
The panellists included Minor Hotels Group CEO Dillip Rajakarier, Hong Kong Airport Authority chairman Jack So Chak-kwong and Traveloka co-founder Albert Albert.
All three agreed that the tourism industry in the region was recovering at a different pace, though it should recover fully from the fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic by the end of 2024.
They also believe that this recovery period can provide an opportunity for tourism businesses and operators to make changes to meet trends and demands.
New trends include health and wellness, business and leisure, sustainable and experiential travel.
People nowadays want their trips to be unique and meaningful, while causing the least harm to the local environment, they said.
Rajakarier said most people are experienced travellers and they want to learn more about the place they are visiting.
Albert, meanwhile, said that even first-time travellers seek unique, memorable experiences. Plus, he said, most travellers are young people who trawl the net looking for the perfect trip.
As a result, he said, businesses should employ digital technology and innovations when marketing products and services.
Chak-kwong, however, cautioned against employing just digital technology. He said that though this makes providing services more efficient, tourists still prefer human interaction.
Rajakarier, meanwhile, advised entrepreneurs to be well-prepared to ensure that the changes they make meet the expectations of their guests.
For instance, he said, before the pandemic, tourists came to Thailand for the sun, sand and sea. Now, however, they want to be more engaged, responsible and healthy, plus they want more variety. Like, he said, if a family was visiting Thailand, the father may go golfing, the mother may go to a spa and the children may go to a theme park.
He also said that Thai authorities should provide accurate information on what exactly is happening in the country. This, he said, will contribute to the safety of travellers.
His remark comes at a time when the political situation in Thailand is tense and many fear another round of violent protests may break out.
Rajakarier said protests are normal, but travellers do not want to waste their time. Hence, they should be provided with enough details so they can make an informed decision on whether they should cancel their trip.