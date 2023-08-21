   foodpanda team up with TAT to bring Thai soft power to Amazing Thailand campaign”

foodpanda and Tellscore have teamed up with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) to bring Thai soft power to the world as part of the Amazing Thailand campaign, reaffirming the country’s status as one of the world’s top destinations.

Through fresh perspectives of three renowned influencers of three different nationalities, the new collaboration invites travellers to discover Thailand’s upcountry charms with new itineraries and, during their stay, tease their taste buds with local Thai food conveniently delivered to their doorstep and enjoy easy access to daily essentials at their fingertips via foodpanda app.

The post-pandemic time continues to see the tourism industry regaining its strength globally, especially in Thailand as a top destination among travellers from across the world.

According to the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, Thailand’s tourist arrivals from January to June 2023 totalled 12,914,691, generating a currency inflow of more than 514.23 billion baht. The figures confirmed the continuing recovery of Thailand’s tourism industry.

Through the government’s soft power development policy, Thailand seeks to establish its creative industry on the global scene to help attract more international visitors and build better recognition of the country.

Thailand is ranked 35th out of 120 countries on the Global Soft Power Index 2022. Cultural tourism topped the list of Thailand’s most valuable soft power assets with a value of 409 billion baht, followed by Thai food at 267 billion baht, advertising at 208 billion baht, fashion at 189 billion baht, and design at 125 billion baht.