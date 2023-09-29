background-defaultbackground-default
One-day trip to Phitsanulok's limestone mountain open from Sunday

FRIDAY, September 29, 2023

A one-day trip to Khao Rong Ruea Ta Muen Mountain in Thung Salaeng Luang National Park, Phitsanulok province, will be available to tourists from Sunday onwards.

Sukij Yucharoen, founder of "Khaolongruatamuen" Facebook page, said the limestone mountain was well-known among adventure and nature enthusiasts.

He said the one-day trip would allow visitors to camp at the mountain summit. However, he warned that the number of visitors would be limited to 30 people per day.

Locals have prepared bamboo beds and temporary restrooms to welcome tourists, he said.

 

Tourists who are interested to visit and conquer the mountain can contact Thung Salaeng Luang National Park and/or Khaolongruatamuen Facebook page.

